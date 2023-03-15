JUMPN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

