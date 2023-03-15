JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,892 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.