JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.