JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Relx Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of RELX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 1,006,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,483. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
