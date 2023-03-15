JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RELX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 1,006,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,483. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.