JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,411. The stock has a market cap of $381.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

