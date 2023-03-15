JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW traded up €0.96 ($1.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €95.60 ($102.80). 1,738,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($111.51).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

