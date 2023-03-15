JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Up 0.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $57.76. 118,424 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

