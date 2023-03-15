John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.00

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 51743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Get Rating

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

