JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INSE. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

