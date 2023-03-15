Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.17 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $148,005.85 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00021865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00212860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,413.60 or 1.00170269 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01156606 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $150,153.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

