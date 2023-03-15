Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 8,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,749. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

