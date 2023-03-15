Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.