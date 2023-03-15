James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,772 shares during the period. James River Group comprises about 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 2.66% of James River Group worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 70,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

