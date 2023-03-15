James M. Garnett, Jr. Purchases 9,306 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 9,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $246,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,543.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 24,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $201.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.