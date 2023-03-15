Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 15,300 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Exelixis Stock Up 3.9 %

Exelixis stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 3,688,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.