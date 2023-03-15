Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Iveco Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Iveco Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396. Iveco Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iveco Group (IVCGF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.