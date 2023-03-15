iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,232. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

