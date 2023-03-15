iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 108,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.71. 1,937,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.