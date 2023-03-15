iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

