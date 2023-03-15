iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IWM traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,593,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,794,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

