iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

