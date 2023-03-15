iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

