iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 915,915 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,878 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.