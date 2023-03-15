iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $17.30. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1,559,302 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe \u002F Financials index, a market-cap-weighted index of financials stocks in developed European markets. EUFN was launched on Jan 20, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.