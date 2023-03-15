iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.08

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 984538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,856,000 after buying an additional 193,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,906,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after buying an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 658,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after buying an additional 409,996 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.