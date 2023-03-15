iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.42

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.42 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 45735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $550.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

