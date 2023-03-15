iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6,281.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367,959 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.