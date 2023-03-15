iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 850,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,752. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

