iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IJR stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.