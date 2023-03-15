iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.44. 614,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,596. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

