iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,868,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.56 on Wednesday, reaching $388.02. 2,490,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,568. The stock has a market cap of $289.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.