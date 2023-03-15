iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

