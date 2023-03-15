iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 159,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.