iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ICF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 159,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
