iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the average daily volume of 2,163 call options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $117.78. 6,226,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $123.85.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,405 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.