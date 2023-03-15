iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the average daily volume of 2,163 call options.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $117.78. 6,226,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $123.85.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
