iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,658 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. 1,179,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.98.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

