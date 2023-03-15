iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. 5,235,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

