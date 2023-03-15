iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after acquiring an additional 533,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.48.

