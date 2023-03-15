iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 107,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 770,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,751. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22.

