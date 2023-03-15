Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.82. 350,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,040,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

