Invst LLC Purchases 740 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Invst LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 65,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 348,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

