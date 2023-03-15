Invst LLC Purchases 673 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.
Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 1,291,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
