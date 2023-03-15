Invst LLC Purchases 3,065 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

MO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,260. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

