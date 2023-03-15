Invst LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AMP stock traded down $14.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.92. The company had a trading volume of 173,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.06 and a 200 day moving average of $310.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

