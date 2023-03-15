Invst LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 21,110,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,623,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.