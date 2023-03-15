Invst LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPG stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 566,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,389. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.23.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

