Invst LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock valued at $964,883,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.