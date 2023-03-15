Investors Purchase Large Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 8,648 put options.
Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
