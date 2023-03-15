Investors Purchase Large Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 8,648 put options.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 1,234.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,018 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TAL Education Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,176,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,989 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

