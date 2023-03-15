Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 14th (ARW, AXTA, BKKT, CBSH, DKL, EGRX, GGG, KAI, KEP, KOP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 14th:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

