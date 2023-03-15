Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 14th (ARW, AXTA, BKKT, CBSH, DKL, EGRX, GGG, KAI, KEP, KOP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 14th:
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.