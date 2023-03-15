Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $472.56

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 472.56 ($5.76) and traded as high as GBX 501.60 ($6.11). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 463.80 ($5.65), with a volume of 1,225,717 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.58) target price on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 637.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 524.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.88.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.