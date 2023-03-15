Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $10.11. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 37,436 shares changing hands.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
