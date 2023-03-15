Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $10.11. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 37,436 shares changing hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.